Toxic algae bloom discovered in Kansas City area lake: ‘Stay out of the water’

Big 11 Lake tljungblad@kcstar.com

A warning has been issued for Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas, after a toxic algae bloom was discovered.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning people to stay out of the water at the lake near North 11th Street and State Avenue as a result of the algae overgrowth.

“A dip may sound appealing due to the heat, but PEOPLE and PETS should stay out as the algae can cause illness or even death,” the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department wrote on Twitter.

After the lake was tested this week, KDHE scientists found the algae level was seven times the level that constitutes a public warning, according to a news release from the police department.

Blue green algae can grow quickly in warm climates where a lot of nutrients are available, and often grows in Kansas ponds and lakes in the summer, according to the release .

It usually disappears with the rain and cooler weather.

