During ‘severe blood shortage,’ here’s where you can donate in the Kansas City area

The American Red Cross is asking for additional donors due to a nationwide blood shortage. Associated Press file photo

Blood donations are down and emergency room visits are up nationwide.

As a result, The American Red Cross has issued a plea asking for more blood donors as hospitals begin to delay elective surgeries due to the blood shortage, according to a recent news release from the Red Cross.

“With hospital blood use up, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. As a result, some elective surgeries are being delayed until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care,” the Red Cross of Missouri wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Compared to 2019, the red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers has increased by 10% in 2021, according to the release, which added that between 20% and 40% of those who die from a traumatic injury once admitted to the hospital also experience massive hemorrhaging.

“In these dire circumstances, doctors may need hundreds of blood products, depending on the severity of the trauma, to help save a life,” the release read.

How and when to donate blood

In line with CDC guidelines, donors who have been vaccinated are not required to wear a mask. Those who have not been vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask.

Donors must have either a driver’s license or two other forms of identification to check in at their appointment.

Anyone who donates with the Red Cross between June 14 and June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled on redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). A complete list of upcoming drives in the area can be found at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive. Drives scheduled through the next week for the Kansa s City metro area include:

June 17: Overland Park Church of the Nazarene, 9030 Lamar Ave., Overland Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.





June 18: Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, Merriam from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





June 18: Temple of Faith MBC, 3000 East Gregory Street, Kansas City from noon to 5 p.m.





June 18: GT Distributors, 10567 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





June 21: Research Medical Center, 2316 E. Meyer Blvd., Kansas City from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





June 23: Unity Village, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.





June 24: Colonial Church, 7039 Mission Road, Prairie Village from noon to 5 p.m.

The Red Cross also said they’re seeing an increased need for blood for patients who deferred elective care during the pandemic but who now have more advanced diseases and need blood transfusions.

Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in the news release that they have distributed about 75,000 more blood products than anticipated over the last three months in order to meet demand.

“As we return to pre-pandemic activities and resume travel to visit loved ones, we want people to remember the needs of patients this summer and the power so many of us have to help save lives,” Hrouda said in the release.

Recently, there has been less than half a day supply of type O blood — which can be transfused to anyone in an emergency — available, according to the release. Every two seconds, on average, someone in the U.S. needs blood, which cannot be stockpiled because it is perishable.

The Red Cross also issued an emergency need for platelets. Almost half of the platelet donations received go to people undergoing cancer treatment, according to the Red Cross.