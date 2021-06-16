Sewage in the creek? Johnson County issues health advisory after sewer line break

Johnson County has issued a health advisory for one of its creeks. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Johnson County health officials are warning residents to avoid creek water in an area in south Overland Park after a sewer line break.

The health and wastewater departments issued a public health advisory to residents living between Metcalf Avenue and Roe Boulevard near 123rd Street, where Tomahawk Creek flows. Officials said that the sanitary sewer line may have been damaged by heavy rain, according to a news release.

Residents are also asked to keep their pets away from the creek water.

Health officials said that there is no impact to the public water system.

Johnson County Wastewater will post signs, monitor the area and test water quality on the creek to determine when they can announce that the notice is lifted, according to the release.

For more information, call 913-715-8604.

