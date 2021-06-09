5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

The area of North 31st Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, where a child was struck by a vehicle, can be seen in this Google Street View image. Google Street View

A 5-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car near a Kansas City, Kansas park on Saturday evening, according to police.

The boy was struck by a passing car on State Avenue near North 30th Street after he wandered away from adults while playing in Kensington Park, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said in a statement. The boy was quickly taken to a hospital but died Wednesday morning, police said.

Police say the driver who struck the boy stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities. Investigators do not currently believe the driver was speeding, police said.

The department is still investigating the crash and is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.