I-49 in Grandview reopens after box truck strikes, kills pedestrian

A pedestrian was killed early Monday in a pre-rush hour crash that closed southbound Interstate 49 in Grandview for about two hours, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., a box truck struck a man who was walking in the southbound lanes of I-49 south of Main Street, said Capt. Ryan Sharp, a spokesman for Grandview Police.

Police do not know why the man, who was middle aged, was walking in the traffic lanes. Police had not yet been able to identify the man, Sharp said.

The driver of the box truck, who stopped and remained at the scene, was cooperating with investigators.

While the crash was investigated, southbound I-49 traffic was diverted off the highway at Main Street. The highway reopened shortly after 6:30 a.m.