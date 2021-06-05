Missouri child sustains ‘accidental, self-inflicted’ gunshot wound while in parent’s car

Police said a child sitting in his parent’s car in Belton sustained an “accidental, self-inflicted” gunshot on Saturday.

Belton Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a convenience store in the 7900 block of East 171st Street on a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound around noon.

The child, police said, was sitting in the backseat of his parent’s vehicle when he sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Initial information indicates this was an accidental, self-inflicted wound,” police said in a news release.

No one else was injured.

Police said how the child got a hold of the weapon and other aspects are still under investigation.

