Kansas City, Kansas, teen dies after Memorial Day car crash that injured six

A Kansas City, Kansas, teenager has died after she was hospitalized following a two-car crash that happened in the early hours of Memorial Day, police said Thursday.

The teenager was identified by police as 16-year-old Chelsey Updike. She was one of six people injured in the crash, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to the intersection of 75th Place and State Avenue, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, said in an email. Investigators think the car Updike was a passenger in was headed westbound on State Avenue at high speed when it struck another car that was turning left.

The car with the teenagers then struck a utility pole. Police said five of the six victims were thrown from the vehicles. An emergency extraction was performed to get the sixth person out of one of the vehicles.

Police said two other teenagers are still in the hospital in serious condition. The two adults are also in the hospital but are expected to recover.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the crash. The department is asking anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).