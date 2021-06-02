One person shot, critically injured at convenience store in Kansas City

A person was shot and critically injured late Wednesday morning inside a convenience store in the city’s Oak Park Southeast neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Blue Valley Market at 4300 Cleveland Ave., said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department. Responding officers found a victim with gunshot wounds inside the business, Drake said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police have yet to release any information about the victim or a suspect.

A clerk who answered the phone at the store Wednesday afternoon said she was not on duty when the shooting occurred, but she said the person shot was not a store employee. She said the store was open for business that afternoon.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.