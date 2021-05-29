Agency to review cases handled by employees fired from WyCo District Attorney’s office

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, ​announced it dismissed two employees for making remarks heard​ on a recording that violated the office’s code of conduct. This file photo show District Attorney Mark Dupree in 2018. The Star

An outside agency will step in to review cases handled by two employees who were fired from the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office this month.

The two employees, who were not named, were terminated from the Community Integrity Unit after they made remarks caught on a recording that violated the office’s code of conduct. In a statement from the district attorney on Friday, officials said they were allowing an outside review “in an effort to ensure transparency and trust” in the division, which reviews cases of wrongful convictions.

The office has not described what was said on the recording, and so far has not responded to The Star’s request for more information.

The employees were fired on May 19. The day before that, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree learned of the recording that the office said contained fireable remarks.

A previous statement from the district attorney said the office carried out a review to ensure that the fired employees had not handled cases involving people or groups targeted by their remarks.

Now an independent agency will review these cases.

“The details of these cases cannot be revealed due to ethical considerations and potential future criminal or civil litigation,” officials said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the district attorney said the office “respects, protects and defends diversity.”

“A person’s age, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or economic status must not, will not ever be permitted to be used as an excuse for unfair, or unequal treatment under the law by or in the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.”