Wyandotte County District Attorney fires two employees for violating code of conduct

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office dismissed two employees for making remarks heard on a recording that violated the office’s code of conduct, the office announced Wednesday.

The two employees, who were not named in the announcement, worked in the office’s Community Integrity Unit, a division that Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree established to review cases of wrongful convictions.

The employees were fired on May 19, the day after Dupree’s office learned of a recording that contained the fireable remarks, which were not described in the news release. A spokesman for Dupree did not respond to a message from The Star seeking more information.

“The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office respects, protects and defends diversity,” read a statement from the district attorney. “A person’s age, race, ethicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or economic status must not, will not ever be permitted to be used as an excuse for unfair, or unequal treatment under the law by or in the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.”

The district attorney’s statement said it carried out a review to ensure that the fired employees had not handled cases involving people or groups targeted by their remarks.