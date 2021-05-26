Apartment fire that displaced 30 Kansas City families was intentionally set, ATF says

A December fire at an apartment complex in Kansas City was intentionally set, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

The blaze, which caused about $2.5 million in damages, was set on the third floor of the building, said John Ham, spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the fire on Dec. 28 at the Waldo Heights Apartments, 8024 Troost Ave. Large plumes of smoke and flames poured from the building’s top floor as crews doused the fire from aerial ladders.

At least two people jumped from the third floor of the apartment complex. They were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

About 30 families were displaced.

The ATF’s National Response Team was called in the next day. At the time, Ham said the team’s involvement did not mean officials believed the fire was a result of arson.

Special agents reconstruct the scene, identify where the fire started, conduct interviews and examine debris to collect evidence.

The team was previously deployed to Kansas City after an October 2015 fire killed two firefighters. That incident was the result of arson. Thu Hong Nguyen was sentenced to 74 years in prison. She lit gallons of flammable liquids in her nail salon in an attempt to get an insurance check.

The ATF and the Kansas City Police Department’s bomb and arson unit are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who set the fire in December. Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or atftips@atf.gov.