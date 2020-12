Kansas City firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment complex Monday night.

The fire broke out at 8024 Troost Avenue, the Kansas City Fire Department posted on social media shortly before 8:30 p.m.

“Crews are making an aggressive attack to extinguish,” the fire department said.

Working Apartment Fire at East 80th Terrace and Troost Ave. Crews are making an aggressive attack to extinguish. pic.twitter.com/jw5CWG65XW — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) December 29, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.