Kansas City leaders unveil ‘tiny-home’ village proposal to help address homelessness

Mayor Quinton Lucas, left, visited with Houston T. DeFoe, co-founder and President of Merging KC, a non-profit focused on ending homelessness. DeFoe gave Lucas a tour of the interior of a small shelter, much like the models the city hopes to use to house some of Kansas City’s homeless. The tour was held during a press conference on transitional housing Wednesday at Bartle Hall. Rich Sugg

Kansas City officials on Wednesday announced they are exploring a new initiative that could create a village of tiny home-style housing for area residents experiencing homelessness.

Under consideration is the creation of a 150-unit village with easy-to-build shelters that range from single-person to family size. The exact location of the site has yet to be determined, but the city is seeking a space where housing, along with other social services, could be offered.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas referenced the model home and the general concept as an initial step toward helping Kansas City’s homeless population by offering a sense of dignity and pride in housing options.

“Housing is a core solution for so many things in Kansas City,” Lucas said. “Public safety, education, all the things that stem from having a place to start each day.”

A model home set up in Bartle Hall showed the concept city officials hope could be part of the solution toward providing shelter to those in need. The single-room model featured an air conditioner, shelving and a locking door.

City Manager Brian Platt said the funding for the concept could come from federal funds meant to alleviate the economic hardships municipalities have endured amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said the initiative could begin taking root in a matter of weeks.

Platt added that the number of people without shelter greatly exceeded earlier estimates. He noted roughly 350 people took shelter in the Bartle Hall warming center over some of the colder months.

The news comes as homelessness has become a front-and-center issue in Kansas City after a months-long protest at City Hall, where tents studded the lawn.

On April 8, City Council members unanimously adopted a measure that could provide up to 500 hotel room as temporary housing for up to 90 days.

It was a fast-tracked proposal agreed on by Lucas and the Kansas City Homeless Union following several days of discussions between city officials and the union. The hotels are being paid for through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds allocated to the city.

The majority of the people who relocated to hotel rooms the day after the resolution was passed had been living in an encampment of dozens of tents that filled the south lawn at City Hall. The camp was established in February as a protest site advocating for the needs of Kansas City’s homeless community.

Lucas at the time of the hotel announcement also said he was seeking support for longer-term solutions. Lucas said the 90 days would give time for stakeholders to work on two other goals: a land bank for permanent housing and a workforce initiative.

Hotels removed and added

Chris Hernandez, a city spokesman, confirmed Wednesday that guests were being moved out of two of the hotels and into other area hotels.

“We have been getting some complaints about disrespectful treatment by hotel management of our residents,” he said. “We want to insist that all of our residents are treated with respect.”

The city asked the hotels to send them rates and their number of rooms available. Hernandez said one hotel that individuals were moved out of Tuesday came back with “very expensive rates” and wanted more of an “all or none” proposition.

“We didn’t think that was fiscally responsible because we need to be flexible based on the need, so we didn’t want to lock into a situation where we’d be paying for rooms that we weren’t using,” he said.

They currently have about a dozen hotels involved in the program.

As of Tuesday, Hernandez said they have approximately 350 rooms, depending on the day. Some rooms accommodate families or couples, so they can house more than 350 people.

The city has also partnered with local agencies to provide wraparound services to the guests, including medical care, counseling and employment services. He added that some individuals have been able to move into more permanent housing.

Reconciliation Services makes visits to help people get IDs and other personal documents. Other non-profits, including Jewish Family Services and ReNewed Hope, have been working with Harvesters to supply fresh fruit and non-perishable products. Volunteers with Free Hot Soup are signing volunteers up to bring meals to the hotel on a schedule.