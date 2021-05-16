Hail, wind, ‘ponding’ possible as storms move through Kansas City metro Sunday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected off and on through most of the day Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Kansas City metro area. A weather radar shows the storm system at 8:36 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service

A hazardous weather outlook is in place Sunday for the Kansas City metro area.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the day and night Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon storms bring the potential for hail, gusty winds and heavy rain, with high temperatures in the mid-70s, according to the weather service.

Good morning all! We realize there are a lot of outdoor plans today. We wanted to share this simulated radar from one of our models so you can get an idea of when thunderstorms are favored. A few of the storms this afternoon may be strong producing hail & gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/kFS1yj4NOP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 16, 2021

“The showers and thunderstorms may lead to ponding of water, and rises along area creeks and streams,” according to the weather service outlook.

“Flooding concerns remain limited,” according to the weather service.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through any flood-covered roads.

More rain is expected Monday through Saturday in the metro area. Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Saturday, according to the current forecast.

The daytime temperatures will stay in the 70s through most of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning, and then again late this afternoon into the evening hours. A few of the storms may be strong this afternoon producing gusty winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/ZfJkQUySaw — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 16, 2021