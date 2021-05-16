Local

Hail, wind, ‘ponding’ possible as storms move through Kansas City metro Sunday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected off and on through most of the day Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Kansas City metro area. A weather radar shows the storm system at 8:36 a.m. Sunday.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected off and on through most of the day Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Kansas City metro area. A weather radar shows the storm system at 8:36 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service

A hazardous weather outlook is in place Sunday for the Kansas City metro area.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the day and night Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon storms bring the potential for hail, gusty winds and heavy rain, with high temperatures in the mid-70s, according to the weather service.

“The showers and thunderstorms may lead to ponding of water, and rises along area creeks and streams,” according to the weather service outlook.

“Flooding concerns remain limited,” according to the weather service.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through any flood-covered roads.

More rain is expected Monday through Saturday in the metro area. Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Saturday, according to the current forecast.

The daytime temperatures will stay in the 70s through most of the week.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service