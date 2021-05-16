Local
Hail, wind, ‘ponding’ possible as storms move through Kansas City metro Sunday
A hazardous weather outlook is in place Sunday for the Kansas City metro area.
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the day and night Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Afternoon storms bring the potential for hail, gusty winds and heavy rain, with high temperatures in the mid-70s, according to the weather service.
“The showers and thunderstorms may lead to ponding of water, and rises along area creeks and streams,” according to the weather service outlook.
“Flooding concerns remain limited,” according to the weather service.
Drivers are urged to avoid driving through any flood-covered roads.
More rain is expected Monday through Saturday in the metro area. Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Saturday, according to the current forecast.
The daytime temperatures will stay in the 70s through most of the week.
