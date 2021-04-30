American Royal World Series of Barbecue returns to Kansas Speedway this fall

The American Royal World Series of Barbecue will return to the Kansas Speedway this fall, the organization announced in a news release Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the American Royal to cancel the world’s largest barbecue competition for the first time last fall, about a month before it was scheduled to begin.

This year’s competition, which will be held Sept. 16 to Sep. 19 at the speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, marks the 41st year for the event, which attracts competitors from around the world.

“The World Series of Barbecue is often referred to as the ‘family reunion’ of competitive barbecue,” said Glen Alan Phillips, president and chief executive officer of the American Royal.

“It’s the one time during the year where all of the competitors, from the elites to the amateurs, get together in one space to fire up hundreds of smokers — and have a great time in the process.”

The competition will crown the grand champion in both the Open and Invitational contests. As in previous years, competitors will be able to host private events in their spaces.

Plans for public events and attendance levels are still being determined based on recommendations from local public health officials.

For more information about this year’s competition and team registration, go to the American Royal’s website.