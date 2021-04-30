Local

Police seek help finding missing 12-year-old Kansas City girl

Kansas City police on Friday asked for help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday night.

Police are looking for Carla A. Ponce Caballero who was last seen about 9 p.m. Thursday near Sixth Street and Hardesty Avenue in the northeast area of Kansas City, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

She was described as a Hispanic girl about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt, blue pants and white shoes. She was carrying a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 911 or the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Person Section at 816-234-5136.

