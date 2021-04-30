Truck driver ejected, critically injured in crash with semi in Kansas City, Kansas

The driver of a utility truck was critically injured Friday morning in a collision with a semi truck along northbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department responded to the crash shortly before 7 a.m. along I-435 near the Kansas 5 highway/Walcott Drive Exit.

The driver of the utility truck was ejected during the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

The crash briefly closed down the northbound lanes of the highway in that area but the left lane was reopened to allow traffic to pass by the wreck. Crews remained at the scene as of 10:15 a.m. investigating the crash and removing debris.

ROAD CLOSED



NB I-435 at Wolcott, only the left lane is getting through. Use caution as you pass through. pic.twitter.com/e8ImJuG4FL — Trooper Tiff (@KHPTrooperTiff) April 30, 2021