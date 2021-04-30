Local
Eight-year-old boy on bicycle hit by vehicle, critically injured Thursday in Lenexa
An 8-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle through a Lenexa intersection Thursday evening, police said.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday at West 79th Street and Pflumm Road, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department.
The child was riding his bicycle across 79th Street to head south on Pflumm. A vehicle headed west on 79th Street struck the child in a crosswalk on the west side of the intersection. Chavez said the preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle “had a solid green traffic light to proceed.”
The boy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The man driving the vehicle stayed at the crash and cooperated with the investigation, Chavez said.
The crash is under investigation by the Lenexa Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.
