Up to 500 hotel beds could provide shelter to homeless Kansas Citians, officials say

An encampment established to amplify the voices of Kansas City’s homeless population may wind down as the city council considers a proposal Thursday afternoon that would provide hotel rooms for up to 500 people.

The protest site was formed in early February in front of City Hall.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw sat down with leaders at the encampment.

Lucas said a resolution will go before the city council Thursday afternoon to provide hotels for 90 days. That will give time for stakeholders to work on two other goals: a land bank for permanent housing and a workforce initiative.

“I think it’s a sign of good faith that we have the hotels as the first of those three,” Lucas told the group of people who had gathered to hear the discussion.

If the resolution passes, people could begin moving immediately. Officials said the hotel will be on a bus line and additional support services will also be available.

Encampment leader James Shelby, who goes by Qadhafi, said he was encouraged by the first steps.

“This will affect every camp around the city and that’s my goal is to try to look out for everybody that’s out here,” Qadhafi said. “The rest is contingent on the city council continuing to work with us and to create systemic policies and different stuff that affect our lives for the better. That’s all we’re looking for, we’re tired of being on the bottom of the totem pole. It’s time to treat everybody with the same respect and dignity.”

Lucas said they were trying to address the political issues associated with the City Hall site.

“You noted that this is not just an encampment but a political protest,” he said to Qadhafi. “And so I would ask us, in our next phase, that the political work move from at least the protest as it currently exists, to working with us on some of these important steps.”

Earlier this week, the City Hall encampment and a camp in Westport were issued notices to vacate. Advocates mobilized and removals have not occurred.

As of Thursday morning, about 40 tents dotted City Hall’s south lawn along with signs that read “House the people” and “We want homes.”

Wilson Vance, campaign manager for KC Tenants, said securing hotel rooms should be considered a win, but that the fight wasn’t over.

“We can claim today as a real victory,” Vance said. “Obviously there’s not a true victory until people are in permanent homes so really this is going to be about continued discussion, and not only discussion, but having a true seat at the table.”

An estimated 2,000 people experience homelessness every day in Kansas City.

The city council will vote on the resolution at their 3 p.m. meeting. Parks-Shaw said she was confident the measure would pass.