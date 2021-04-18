4 people, including 2 officers, injured in 3-vehicle crash Saturday night

Four people, including two police officers, were injured Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City police said.

The officers were responding to a call to assist another officer near 29th Street and Southwest Boulevard. They were passing a silver Chevy Traverse that was heading north on Southwest Boulevard about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when the Chevy turned left into Don’s Market & Liquors.

The patrol car then tried to avoid the Chevy, according to the Kansas City Police Department, but struck it on the left front side. It then struck a parked red Chrysler 200 in the parking lot at 30th Street and Southwest Boulevard.

Police said the two officers and the driver and passenger of the Chevy were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people inside the parked Chrysler were not injured.