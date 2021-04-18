Local

2 teens taken to hospital in crash Saturday night after driver speeds, hits building

Two teenage passengers were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a 19-year-old driver lost control of their vehicle, striking a building and a fire hydrant, Kansas City police said.

A blue Chevy Cobalt with five teenagers inside was speeding on East 27th Street about 11:17 p.m. when the driver lost control, left the road and struck a building on the northwest corner of East 27th Street and Agnes Avenue. The vehicle then struck a fire hydrant, removing it at the base, before it went up the hill of a front yard and through a chain link fence.

Police said a 16-year-old girl in the left rear seat was partially ejected and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was also taken to a hospital with cuts to her face and contusions.

The other teens and the driver refused medical treatment.

Dangerous Buildings made contact with the building owner for clean-up of the demolished building, police said.

