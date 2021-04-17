Local

One person dead after crash in I-435 construction zone, Kansas City police say

One person is dead after a crash in a construction zone on southbound Interstate 435 near East 48th Street in Kansas City, police said.

At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a blue Toyota Corolla crashed into the rear of a freight liner semi truck. The truck was stopped in traffic due to a three-lane merge when the other vehicle hit the back of it at a high rate of speed, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi truck, which was carrying construction equipment, was not injured.

This is the 19th fatal crash in Kansas City this year, according to police.

The construction zone was merging southbound lanes one and two into the third lane.

