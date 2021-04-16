Car crash near Penn Valley Park leaves 1 person dead. according to Kansas City Police

One person was killed and another was injured during a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening near Kansas City’s Penn Valley Park, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Saturn Aura was traveling northbound on Broadway Boulevard at a high speed when the driver struck a curb. The driver rode the curb around the bend of the road, police said, eventually losing control of the sedan and crossing over into the opposite lane of traffic.

The sedan was struck by a red Fiat headed southbound in a T-bone collision, police said. The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital but died shortly after arriving, police said. The name of the driver was not released.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The fatal crash is the 17th in the city so far this year, according to the department.