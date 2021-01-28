City officials say inclusive play area at new KCI terminal will be the first of its kind at any airport

Commercial air travel is taxing enough. For families with children, and adults, with special needs waiting at the airport terminal presents a multitude of challenges.

That is why the Kansas City Aviation Department has teamed up with Variety KC to build what they claim to be the first of its kind inclusive play area in an airport terminal. The play area will be part of the new terminal currently under construction at Kansas City International Airport. The project was announced Thursday during a news conference at one of the existing KCI terminals.

Kansas City councilwoman Heather Hall made the announcement saying that the new terminal will be the most inclusive of any airport terminal in the world.

City officials say the Variety KC Family Play Zone will have features that will allow children with special needs to play alongside other children. Many of the features will give access to play equipment to children with mobility challenges. Some of the other features will include devices to include children with communication challenges.

Beyond the play area, the new terminal will have changing tables in the restrooms that will be capable of accommodating adults with special needs.

The new terminal is slated to open in March of 2023.