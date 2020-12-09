Kansas City Star Logo
Kansas City’s new airport terminal now has an opening date, mayor announces

Kansas City’s new airport terminal now has an official opening day, almost exactly four years after construction began: March 3, 2023.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the Kansas City Aviation Department had announced the date, and it was shown in a schedule presented to the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee during a presentation from the department that day.

During the presentation, department officials were seeking authorization of a contract with JBT AeroTech Corp. to build glass boarding bridges at the airport. The authorization was unanimously advanced to full council.

Construction on the new single-terminal airport began on March 25, 2019, and officials predicted then that construction would take four years.

According to the project’s website, the 1 million square foot terminal is the largest infrastructure project in Kansas City history.

