Kansas City’s new airport terminal now has an opening date, mayor announces

Kansas City’s new airport terminal now has an official opening day, almost exactly four years after construction began: March 3, 2023.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the Kansas City Aviation Department had announced the date, and it was shown in a schedule presented to the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee during a presentation from the department that day.

The Kansas City Aviation Department shares that our planned opening day for the new KCI terminal is March 3, 2023. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 9, 2020

During the presentation, department officials were seeking authorization of a contract with JBT AeroTech Corp. to build glass boarding bridges at the airport. The authorization was unanimously advanced to full council.

Construction on the new single-terminal airport began on March 25, 2019, and officials predicted then that construction would take four years.

According to the project’s website, the 1 million square foot terminal is the largest infrastructure project in Kansas City history.