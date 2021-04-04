Local

Relatives of missing woman believe she may be in danger, Independence police say

Independence police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who relatives believe might be in danger.

Jamila K. Sullivan, 20, was last seen at 8:50 p.m. Saturday at her place of work in the 1800 block of South Swope Drive, according to the Independence Police Department.

Sullivan, who has black hair and brown eyes, was picked up by an unknown person, police said. She has not been seen since then, according to a missing person notice.

She was described as standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 110 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information to call 816-836-3600.

