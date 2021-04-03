Local

Victim in wrong-way crash on I-35 is identified as 34-year-old Johnson County man

The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 in Johnson County early Saturday morning.

He was identified as 34-year-old Andrew Hixson, of Mission.

Trooper Tiffany Bush, a spokeswoman for the highway patrol, said a wrong-way driver on I-35 struck another vehicle about 2:48 a.m. near 67th Street in Merriam.

A motorist called to report a vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes before Lenexa police reported the crash.

The wrong-way driver, who was in a 2008 Infinity, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the patrol’s crash report.

Hixson, who was in a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

