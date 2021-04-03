‘A better day for baseball’: Warm weather in forecast for Kansas City

The weather forecast for Kansas City calls for sunny skies, with temperatures warming up in time for the Kansas City Royals game Saturday afternoon, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

Temperatures at Kauffman Stadium when the Royals start their 1:10 p.m. game with the Texas Rangers should be close to 71 degrees.

“We’re looking at a really great Saturday, even a better day for baseball than opening day,” said Countee, who provides weather updates to The Star.

And Easter Sunday could be the first 80-degree day of the year for Kansas City, he said.

Sunday may also be windy, with south and southwest winds about 15 to 20 mph, and some gusts reaching 30 or 35 mph.

The next seven days will be warm, Countee said, especially from Saturday through Tuesday.

High temperatures could reach 81 Monday and 80 Tuesday before the weather cools down and Kansas City has a chance for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

High temperatures Wednesday may reach 76, with highs of 60 Thursday and 68 Friday.