Wrong-way driver on I-35 in Johnson County hits vehicle, killing motorist, patrol says

The fatal crash occurred about 2:48 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near 67th Street in Merriam, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. This Google Maps Street View photo shows the area. Google Maps

A wrong-way driver on Interstate 35 in Johnson County struck another vehicle, killing the other driver, early Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 2:48 a.m. on I-35 near 67th Street in Merriam, according to Trooper Tiffany Bush, a spokeswoman for the highway patrol.

A motorist first called to report a vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes before Lenexa police reported the crash, according to the patrol.

The driver who was heading the wrong way was taken to a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle died, Bush said.

Both drivers were in their mid-30s. The highway patrol did not immediately identify either person, but Bush said the patrol was working to notify family of the driver who was killed.

Roads around the crash site were closed immediately after the crash but were open again later Saturday morning.

The patrol’s investigation of the crash continued.