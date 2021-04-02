Winds to bring a warming trend to Kansas City with temperatures to climb into 80s

Strong winds and plenty of sunshine will usher in warmer temperatures for the Kansas City area this Easter holiday weekend with even warmer conditions expected to the start of next week, said FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“With winds out of the south today, they are going to be increasing in their speed,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star. “By mid-morning we’re talking 30 mph wind gust and those wind gusts stay elevated right on into the afternoon and evening hours — and the whole weekend for that matter.”

The winds will help the metro out from a temperature standpoint.

“We’re climbing into the mid- and upper 60s today, mid-70s for Saturday and closing out the weekend on Easter Sunday, after waking up to around 50 degrees, we will warm into the upper 70s for afternoon high temperatures,” Bogowith said. “And wait, there’s more.”

Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s for the start of early next week, she said. High temperatures are typically in the lower 60s this time of year in Kansas City.

“We are in desperate need of some rainfall, a little moisture,” Bogowith said. “I think we’ll have a chance at some of that heading into Wednesday of next week.”

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said that with the windy conditions, warmer temperatures and low humidity, there’s an elevated risk of fires starting easily and spreading quickly Friday afternoon.