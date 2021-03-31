Local

Southbound US 169 closed at Spring Hill after crash involving semi, 2 sent to hospital

A collision involving a semi and a SUV sent two people to the hospital and closed southbound U.S. 169 in southern Johnson County during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, according to state highway patrol.

The crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. along U.S. 169 at 199th Street in Spring Hill. Emergency medical workers took two people to the hospital and they were said to be in stable condition, according to a Johnson County dispatcher.

“U169 SB at 199th Street is shut down due to multiple crashes involving CMV’s at this location,” Trooper Tiffany Bush, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Highway Patrol, said on Twitter.

Further details were not immediately immediately available.

