Freeze warning issued for Kansas City as coldest air of week settles over metro area

The next couple days will be colder than usual for this time of year in Kansas City but a warm up is coming for Easter weekend, according to FOX4 meteorologist Michelle Bogowith.

“Today, the coldest of the air settles into Kansas City and we’re starting off your morning in the 30s and some of you even down into the 20s,” said Bogowith, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Although there will sunshine, there will also be strong northwest winds with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Those winds will prevent the metro from warming up above the lower 50s, she said. Typically, temperatures reach the low 60s this time of year in Kansas City.

“Then it gets cold overnight tonight,” Bogowith said. “Waking up tomorrow morning, we’re bottoming out in the 20s.”

A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. through 9 a.m. Thursday for the metro area, including areas to the south and the east of Kansas City.

“After that chilly start to our day, we will warm back into the middle 50s with abundant sunshine for opening day out at The K,” she said.

First pitch for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. Temperatures will be 55 degrees at the start of the game and then dropping into the lower 50s toward the end of the game, Bogowith said.

“Heading into the upcoming weekend, Easter looks fantastic,” she said. “We’re going to see high temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and we’ll see 80s early next week.”

