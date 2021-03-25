Evictions, shutoffs could resume soon in KC. Here are resources and ways you can help

The eviction moratorium is set to expire on March 31. AP file photo

At the end of March, moratoriums on evictions and some utilities are set to expire. Some Kansas City tenants could face harsh outcomes as the pandemic and recession keep hold.

Community organizer with KC Tenants Mason Andrew Kilpatrick, who goes by Mak, said the crisis hotline the tenant advocacy group runs has taken more than 1,400 calls since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the recession has put so many people in just terrible places and situations they can’t control,” Kilpatrick said. “The reason why this hotline even exists is because sometimes you have to lean on members of your community to help people out.”

If you’re in need of help — or you’re in a position to help others — here is what you should know:

The CDC eviction moratorium expires March 31. That moratorium, though tenant advocates have referred to it as a band-aid fix, temporarily halted evictions for nonpayment of rent. But anyone covered through the moratorium would still owe back rent, in many cases adding up to thousands of dollars. And it doesn’t prevent every eviction from happening. (Apply for the moratorium here in English and here in Spanish).

Community leaders and experts fear a sudden wave of evictions once the moratorium expires. However, it has been extended previously.

Evergy extended its moratorium on electric service disconnections until May 2.

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities, which provides water and electricity mainly in Wyandotte County, will resume disconnecting utilities on April 1.

Earlier this week, the Jackson County Legislature passed an ordinance to help families who could not pay past due rent and utility bills because of the pandemic. The county said in a news release that more than $387,946 would assist 152 people, helping 65 families keep their homes.

Last week, the KC Regional Housing Alliance held a virtual event to connect tenants and landlords with resources to help pay rent and utility bills.

“A lot of them are in trouble and cannot get either caught up on their past due rent or utilities and so fact that we were able to give them a lifeline was a great thing,” said the group’s president, Stacey Johnson-Cosby.

Earlier this month, Kansas City announced it is taking applications for $4.5 million in rent and utility assistance.

Resources for those in need

The United Way

The United Way of Greater Kansas City can be reached by calling 211 anytime. A list of resources for assistance with basic needs including housing and shelter, transportation, utilities and material goods can be found here.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

This program is run by the federal government and provides assistance with energy costs. For assistance in Kansas, visit this website, email the program manager at lewis.kimsey@ks.gov or call 785-296-0147. Applications are available on the Kansas Department and Children and Families website until March 31. For assistance in Missouri, visit this website, email the program manager at heather.jones@dss.mo.gov or call 573-526-0677.

Evergy assistance

Evergy allows customers to set up payment arrangements on the utility company’s website. Missouri and Kansas Metro customers can call customer service at 1-888-471-5275 and Evergy Kansas Central customers can call 1-800-383-1183 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Clay County Rental Assistance Portal

This resource, which is applicable to residents of Clay County who do not live in Kansas City city limits, covers past due and potential future bills. The county received $3.6 million from the federal government. To apply, go here.

Kansas City assistance

For assistance in Kansas City, the city is distributing funding for emergency rental and utilities assistance through community agencies.

Community CareLink | For help, go here. There are separate forms for Kansas City and Clay County residents.

Community Assistance Council (CAC) | 816-763-3277

Greater Kansas City Housing Information Center | 816-931-0443

Guadalupe Center | 816-421-1015

Journey to New Life | 816-960-4808

816-960-4808 Metro Lutheran Ministries | 816-285-3137 (North) | (816) 285-3139 (South)

Save, Inc. | 816-531-8340

Tiffany Drummer in the Tenant Advocate Section can be reached at 816-513-3026 or tiffany.drummer@kcmo.org

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation

This nonprofit is the primary administrator of federal housing programs for the state. Last week, it launched what it called the largest assistance program in its history: the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program. The program covers up to a year of current and past due rent, up to three months of prospective rent, and past due utility and internet costs. (Wichita is administering its own assistance program.) To get in touch with the nonprofit, email KERA@kshousingcorp.org or call 785-217-2001. Landlords and tenants have to apply together.

To qualify, tenants must meet all of the following requirements:

Tenant rents their home.

2020 household income did not exceed 80 percent of area’s median income.

At least one member of the household is experiencing documented financial hardship as a result of the COVID pandemic.

At least one member of the household is uncertain where they will stay or may become homeless without assistance.

Applicant can provide valid proof of identification.

Missouri Housing Development Commission

This organization offers assistance for tenants, landlords, nonprofits and provides other housing assistance services.

Tenants (outside of Clay, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson and St. Louis counties and Kansas City and St. Louis) can apply for assistance through the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program, which provides assistance for rent and utility costs starting in April 2020 and up to three months of prospective rent.

State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program, which provides assistance for rent and utility costs starting in April 2020 and up to three months of prospective rent. The Missouri Emergency Rental Arrears Program (ERAP) helps landlords and tenants with past due rent payments.

For more Missouri resources, go here. For those at risk of homelessness, go here.

Jenni Miller with the MHDC can be reached by email at jenni.miller@mhdc.com or by phone at 833-662-0230.

KC Water

Kansas City’s water provider asks people to call 311 or 816-513-1313 and select option one to work on a solution.

Northland Rent, Utility & Mortgage Assistance

This program, which is appointment only, offers assistance to people in Clay or Platte counties. Call 816-454-5295. To apply online, go here.

Salvation Army and Evergy Economic Relief Pilot Program

The Salvation Army offers this relief program to Missourian Evergy customers. To apply, download the application, call 816-756-5392 and option one, or visit a Salvation Army.

Metro Lutheran Ministry

This organization provides assistance in Clay, Jackson and Wyandotte counties. Call 816-931-0027 for information and apply online here.





Reconciliation Services

This nonprofit runs Thelma’s Kitchen and can help provide resources on paying some rent and utilities.

KC Tenants Hotline

Call 816-533-5435 to be connected with the KC Tenants Hotline to get connected with a variety of resources including help with legal questions, mutual aid, housing, homelessness and immediate crises.

How you can help

If you’re looking for ways to give back to the community, many local organizations are asking for help from volunteers and donations.

Harvesters, harvesters.org/givetime

Don Bosco Senior Center, donbosco.org

Food Equality Initiative, foodequalityinitiative.org

MCC Food Pantry locations, mcckc.edu/counseling/food-pantries

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Therese Church, sttheresenorth.org/svdpfoodpantry

Thelma’s Kitchen at Reconciliation Services, thelmaskitchen.org

Meals on Wheels, mealsonwheelsamerica.org (search by ZIP code)

Feeding America, feedingamerica.org

No Kid Hungry, nokidhungry.org

Operation BBQ Relief, operationbbqrelief.org

Community Blood Center donors can schedule appointments at 877-468-6844 or savealifenow.org.

The American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City is taking appointments at 800­-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.

City Union Mission, cityunionmission.org

Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus, hopefaithministries.org

Greater Kansas City Coalition to End Homelessness, gkcceh.org/community-closures-and-openings

Cross-Lines Community Outreach, cross-lines.org

Community LINC, communitylinc.org

Restart, restartinc.org

Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, growyourgiving.org/covid

Heart to Heart International, hearttoheart.org

Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, disasterphilanthropy.org

American Red Cross, redcross.org/volunteer

Salvation Army, centralusa.salvationarmy.org/mokan

Volunteer Johnson County, joco.samaritan.com

If you know of a resource that should be included on this list, please email cstark@kcstar.com.