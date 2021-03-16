Local

Rent, utility assistance program launches for Kansans in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference on Wednesday. (March 3, 2021) John Hanna Associated Press

Kansas launched a new rent and utility assistance program this week that could cover up to 12 months of rent and past due utility costs for Kansans in need.

The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program, which launched March 15, covers up to a year of current and past due rent, up to three months of prospective rent, and past due utility and internet costs.

To apply, Kansans must meet these requirements:

Tenants and landlords have to apply for the funding together. After a landlord completes the online certification, the tenant can apply online. If it’s approved, the landlord or service providers are paid directly from the KHRC, which they will then apply to the tenant’s account.

In a news release about the new program, the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities said it would end the disconnection moratorium on March 31. Disconnections will start again on April 1.

Evergy’s disconnection moratorium was extended through May 2.

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, a nonprofit that is the primary administrator of federal housing programs for the state, posted on Twitter that the program is the largest in its history.

Wichita is administering its own assistance program. KERA serves people outside of Wichita.

The program’s $200 million in statewide rental assistance is funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the KHRC announced last month.

Kansas’ last assistance program, the 2020 Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, received more than 10,100 applications for more than $25 million in aid in about 60 days. That represents, the state said, 27,200 Kansans who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

