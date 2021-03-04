Kansas City giving $4.5M in rent, utility relief for those hit by COVID, mayor says

Kansas City is now taking applications for $4.5 million in rent and utility relief for residents hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday.

Residents in need can visit KCMO.gov/RentHelp.

In a press conference, the mayor said the sum is part of $14.8 million in federal funds the city has received to provide rent relief. Lucas said the city was working with several organizations to get the funding to “those who need it the most.”

“So instead of having people get to a point where they’re confronted with homelessness … we want to be that bridge,” Lucas said. “We want to fill that gap.”

Lucas said the city will also continue to make investments in its housing services, but first, people are facing emergencies.

“There are people who are saying right now, ‘Mayor Lucas, I’m going to get kicked out of my place next month,’” Lucas said.

The pandemic has left many households struggling to make ends meet. The city set up a warming center for the homeless at Bartle Hall because of the growing number of Kansas Citians without homes.

Rachel Casey, executive director of the Community Assistance Council, one of the nonprofits helping distribute the funds, said the number of calls per day her agency receives is roughly five times what it was a year ago. She said many residents are brand new to having to seek assistance.

“They’re scared and don’t know what to do; they haven’t been through this before, and we’re here to help,” she said.

To be eligible, residents must:

▪ Have qualified for unemployment benefits, seen their income reduced or experienced financial hardship brought on — directly or indirectly — because of the pandemic.

▪ Demonstrate they are at risk for experiencing homelessness because of a late utility bill, rent or eviction notice, unsafe living conditions or other factors.

▪ Earn 80% or less of the area median income.

Residents can receive up to a year of assistance as long as they remain eligible based on income, which will be assessed every three months. If necessary, households can receive another three months on top of that, assuming funds are still available.

Those who don’t have internet access or prefer to inquire about assistance over the phone can call 3-1-1.

Metropolitan Lutheran Ministry has the bulk of the funds — $2.5 million. The organization can be reached at 816-514-2683.

Three other organizations have each been granted $500,000 and can be reached the following ways:

▪ Journey to New Life, 816-960-4808 or email agrove@jtnl.org.

▪ ReStart, 816-886-9153 or email rentalassistance@restartinc.org.

▪ Community Assistance Council, 816-763-3277.

Synergy Services has $450,000 to distribute through “existing referrals.”