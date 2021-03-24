Driver killed, three passengers injured in high-speed crash in Kansas City

A driver died and three passengers were injured in single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening when the car left the road and slammed into a tree, Kansas City police said in a news release.

The crash involving a blue Chevrolet Impala occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Vineyard Drive, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The Impala was headed south on Cleaver II at high speeds when the driver lost control just before Vineyard. The car left the road and struck a tree, Becchina said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three female passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. One of the passengers was not wearing a seat belt. The two others were.