Kansas City faces a gray day before storms return with a lot more rain

It’ll be a cool day in the Kansas City metro area as temperatures on Wednesday will remain slightly below normal, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“Later on today, we’re going to be struggling to get out of the lower 50s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star. “It is going to be a gray day with a little bit of light rain giving way to perhaps even a few peeks of sunshine. But it’s going to be hard pressed to find a lot of sunshine today.”

The average high for this time of year in Kansas City is 58 degrees.

A mild start to our day with winds shifting & pulling down some cooler air. This along with the clouds keep us cooler into the afternoon! #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/YE4Y0fYUXH — Michelle Bogowith (@MBogowith) March 24, 2021

“As we progress through the evening and overnight period, especially during the day tomorrow, a lot more rain is in the forecast for some of you especially southeast Kansas City,” Ritter said. “Northwest of the metro, you’re probably not going to see that much rain tomorrow.”

Rain and a little bit of a different wind component will result in cooler temperatures, with highs closer to 50 degrees on Thursday, Ritter said.

“And then Friday night into Saturday, another chance for rain arrives before we start to see more unsettled weather early next week,” she said.

Temperatures are expected to be around 60 degrees this weekend, she said.

