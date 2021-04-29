Long-awaited report on Overland Park police shooting of John Albers released Thursday

More than three years after John Albers was killed by an Overland Park police officer, the city has released a report on the 17-year-old’s shooting, which did not lead to criminal charges.

The teen’s death was investigated by a team of Johnson County officers tasked with responding to police shootings. The team’s 498-page report was made public Thursday. The Star is currently reviewing the report.

Albers was shot on Jan. 20, 2018, by former Overland Park Police Officer Clayton Jenison.

One month later and after receiving the investigatory team’s findings, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the shooting justified.

The shooting became a source of contention as Albers’ family and other community members began advocating for transparency from the police department and the city.

The teen’s parents have long wanted to review the contents of the report. The report’s release was also the subject of a lawsuit filed in January by 41 Action News, or KSHB.

After the Albers family read the report Thursday, the city released the records publicly.

Jenison fired at John Albers as he backed the family’s minivan down the driveway. Police had been called for a welfare check on the teen, who was believed to be suicidal.

In the years since her son was killed, Sheila Albers has pushed for answers from the city.

In June 2019, she discovered Jenison had been paid $70,000 before resigning from the police department.

Last year, The Star filed a lawsuit to obtain the severance agreement. The agreement showed Overland Park police reported to the state agency on law enforcement certification that Jenison’s departure was a “voluntary resignation under ordinary circumstances.”

Sheila Albers filed a complaint with the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, alleging that Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez committed perjury on the form submitted to the commission.

On Monday, the Albers and community activists gathered in front of Overland Park City Hall to demand that Donchez be removed.

The teen’s shooting is also the subject of an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Star is reviewing the nearly 500-page document. This story will be updated.