On The Vine: It hits a little different

It’s Women’s History Month, which means women of The Star are taking over the newsletter. This week, you get Anna Spoerre and me.

This is my second draft of the newsletter because when I sat down, I wanted to write something uplifting, something that celebrated women. As a hard-edged news reporter, something that’s flexing a writing muscle I don’t exercise much. And this last year has been hard for women, so what to write about?

Women have left or been removed from the labor force in droves. The percentage of women working or looking for work is the lowest it has been in more than three decades. For Black and Latina women, the drop-off has been more severe. Women who are still working have had to take on nearly unmanageable loads between their professional and personal lives. We may see the wage gap widen after so many years fighting to close it.

And as my iPhone alerts me to photos from one year ago — the early days of the pandemic when so many baked bread, watched Tiger King, delivered meals to one another, sewed masks and hunkered down for what we thought would be a few weeks — I can’t help but feel that we strayed so far from that sense that we were all in this disaster together.

Those “weeks to slow the spread” gave way to a year-long pandemic that forced women into a dead sprint for 12 months just to keep their families taken care of and their professional work done.

Women have lost so much this year, so Women’s History Month hits a little different.

But still, there are bright spots, particularly in the world of music and entertainment. More people are getting COVID-19 vaccinations, putting us that much closer to getting back to “normal,” and they have a Black woman to thank for her invaluable work developing it. The country elected its first woman vice president — also its first Black and South Asian American vice president. The first Native American woman was confirmed to a Cabinet post this week.

And we can still celebrate the strength and resilience women in our own community show every day. And with that, I give you a story by Anna Spoerre about La’Trice Murray, who while stranded at home by the pandemic, turned her yard into an urban farm...

Around the Block

La’Trice Murray, 37, a contracted technology trainer at Cerner Corp., started farming in her yard on Spruce Avenue in Kansas City at the beginning of the pandemic since her business travels dwindled. She’d later start her own urban farming business called Black Farmer Jane, aiming to provide healthy food at low costs to food deserts in urban areas across the country. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

‘Black Farmer Jane’ set out to bring healthy, affordable food to Kansas City’s urban core

Last year La’Trice Murray, an east side resident, noticed many residents at her grandmother’s senior living facility lacked fresh produce. Then she noticed many families in her neighborhood lacked reliable transportation to supermarkets outside of the urban core.

Since she’d recently taken up gardening as a hobby, Murray decided to put her skills to work.

She created a business — Black Farmer Jane — aimed at bringing affordable, fresh produce to food deserts across the country, starting with Kansas City. Her first urban farm came to life from the dirt outside her home. As of this month, Black Farmer Jane has expanded with urban farms in three other cities.

“It’s like you’re just in the world at peace,” she told me. “There’s nobody but you and God and the garden.”

Murray plans to start selling produce on Saturdays in July from her backyard farmers market. In the meantime, she’s selling a fruity line of wine that she labeled “Teneil.” It’s her middle name, chosen by her grandmother, and it means “passionate champion.” Just try to find a sweeter note to end on.

Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination process continues to expand, and on Monday Hy-Vee sponsored an event that vaccinated more than 600 people at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “We’ll basically have the entire facility, including the atrium, the changing gallery, the visitor’s center,” said Bob Kendrick, president of NLBM. At the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Mike Burkholter, left, of Kansas City got his COVID-19 vaccination Monday afternoon from Hy-Vee Pharmacist Mohammad Khoshnevis. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

On the symbolic importance of the Negro Leagues museum providing COVID-19 vaccines

On Monday, more than 600 people filed through the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s doors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

It was the opening day of a weekly vaccination clinic set to run every Monday for at least six weeks thanks to the museum’s partnership with Hy-Vee.

“A year after contending with “a veil of uncertainty and fear like everybody else, not knowing what the heck is going on … we are trying to be part of the solution to getting rid of this dastardly virus,” said Bob Kendrick, president of NLBM. “I guess that is a sign of progress and optimism and hope. But, again, those are the things that are embedded in the story of the Negro Leagues.”

Kendrick told The Star he hopes the museum can help dispel the lack of trust in the African American community of the medical professions.

“This had been passed down from generation to generation, and we’ve got to kind of continue to chip away at that stigma,” he said. “And so you hope that doing it in this environment makes getting this vaccine less threatening. It’s not the same as going into a medical facility. And maybe someones saying, ‘OK, if the Negro League museum is providing this, maybe this ain’t that bad after all.’ And I think it’s important for the community to see and hear that.”

In honor of Women’s History Month, women clean up at the Grammys

On Sunday, Beyoncé became the winningest woman in Grammys history, taking home two awards for her performance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” one for her own “Black Parade” and the best video award for “Brown Skin Girl” with her daughter Blue Ivy and Wizkid.

The prized “album of the year” award went to Taylor Swift for “Folklore,” the first of two studio albums she put out in 2020 while I was making elaborate iced coffees at home. The win made her the first woman to win the prize three times.

All four of the top Grammys prizes went to women this year.

Swift took home the album prize. Billie Eilish won record of the year for “Everything I Wanted.” H.E.R. took home song of the year for “I Can’t Breath,” and Megan Thee Stallion won best new artist.

Two of the Grammys have Kansas City connections.

John Legend won best R&B album for “Bigger Love,” which was produced by Justus West, an Overland Park native and Shawnee Mission West High School graduate.

West also co-wrote the song “Always.”

And David Frost won classical producer of the year for several albums, including a recording of Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony.

On-air personality and bestselling author Emmanuel Acho hosts an emotional and impactful evening featuring touching reunions, heart-wrenching confrontations and powerful one-on-one talks with the final women as well as the Bachelor himself, Matt James. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) Craig Sjodin ABC

Overdue conversations about racial injustice have come to a head at “The Bachelor”

The reality TV show premised on the idea that someone can select a spouse from a group of dozens of suitors in a matter of weeks — all televised — starred a Black man for the first time this season.

The bachelor in question, Matt James, ended the season dating — but not engaged to — Rachael Kirkconnell, a white graphic designer from Georgia. After the filming wrapped, but while the show was still airing, it was discovered Kirkconnell had attended an antebellum-themed party in college and liked racist posts on social media, which led to the eventual demise of her relationship with James.

I’m by no means a bachelor/bachelorette diehard, though I’ve watched the show from time to time when I want to yell at the TV without watching sports. I’ve seen enough of the show to wonder how the producers didn’t catch this.

And I keep returning to this line in The Ringer’s account of the finale (emphasis mine):

The only reason Matt was breaking a barrier is because the show spent 24 seasons putting only white guys on TV and chose to celebrate its own “progress” while putting Matt in an impossible position.

But this year, we’ll get two seasons of The Bachelorette, first starring Katie Thurston and then Michelle Young, both contestants from James’ cycle on The Bachelor.

Former contestants Tayshia Adams and Katilyn Bristowe will host the show, replacing Chris Harrison, who stepped aside after defending Kirkconnell.

Put this to use

The latest round of stimulus money is here. If the IRS has your direct deposit information, you may have already gotten your payment.

Individuals earning less than $75,000 and couples earning less than $150,000 are eligible for the full $1,400 payment. Families also receive $1,400 per child or adult dependent. The payments phase out after individuals making $80,000 and couples making $160,000.

If you haven’t received your payment yet, try the IRS tracking tool.

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine?

More than half a million Missourians became eligible on Monday. More Kansans become eligible early next week.

If you’re eligible, take a look at this piece from The Star’s Lisa Gutierrez about how to improve your chances.

There’s also @kcvaccinewatch, a Twitter account created by a local engineer, that announces vaccine appointments across the metro. I have push alerts set up to keep an eye out for shots for my dad. I’d suggest the same because appointments disappear within minutes.

Till next time!

