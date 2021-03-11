Negro Leagues Baseball Museum partners with Hy-Vee to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is frozen before use. Once it is thawed and the vial is punctured, the vaccine must be used within six hours. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Hy-Vee is partnering with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to host a weekly community vaccination clinic for residents of Kansas City’s 18th & Vine District, according to a news release from Hy-Vee.

The clinic will be open every Monday beginning March 15 at the museum at 1616 East 18th Street and run until further notice. Appointments must be made in advance.

While the clinic is expecting to vaccinate 650 people on opening day, the total number of vaccine appointments available each week will fluctuate depending on the vaccine supply available at the time, according to the release.

Those who make appointments will be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Then they will be scheduled for a second dose appointment approximately 21 days later.

“NLBM will work with local community partners around the district to share information about how local residents can sign up for an appointment,” the release read. “The clinic is intended to serve undeserved residents in the community.”

The vaccines will be available to those eligible under Missouri’s Phase 1B, Tier 2 and Phase 1B, Tier 3.

Those eligible include individuals 65 years of age and older, Pre-K through high school teachers and employees, staff at childcare centers, family childcare providers, adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, individuals with intellectual and or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome.

The list also includes critical infrastructure workers in communications, the dam or energy sectors, the food and agriculture, government and information technology.