Kansas City’s Boulevardia cancels a 2nd year in a row because of COVID, looks to 2022

Boulevardia has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials of the popular urban street festival announced Tuesday that they expect it to return June 17-18, 2022.

“When Boulevardia comes back, we want it to be the best celebration possible for our citizens, artists, partners, staff and the entire Kansas City community,” organizers said in a news release. “With that in mind, we’re focusing our efforts on ensuring our 2022 pop-up party nation is the best one yet.”

Boulevardia had been held annually for six years in the West Bottoms, drawing crowds in the thousands. Last June, the two-day event, featuring beer, food and multiple stages of music, had been slated to move to Crown Center and Washington Square Park.

Other major warm-weather events, including the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend and Riverfest, have yet to announce their plans for 2021. The Kansas City Fringe Festival will be digital in 2021 (July 18-Aug. 1), as it was in 2020.