Head-on crash on Noland Road in southeast KC leaves one dead, one critically injured

A head-on crash between two vehicles left one person dead and another critically injured in southeast Kansas City, police said.

Police responded just before midnight Wednesday to South Noland Road north of Missouri 350 highway to a crash between a dark gray Chevrolet Cruz and a silver Kia Optima.

The driver of the Chevrolet, the only person in that car, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to the hospital, but died at the hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.