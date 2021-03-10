Coronavirus

Wyandotte County residents who are 65 and older can now get ‘walk-in’ COVID-19 vaccine

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly listened as Juliann Van Liew, director of Unified Government Public Health Department, explained a vaccination card during a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination center operated by Unified Government on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly listened as Juliann Van Liew, director of Unified Government Public Health Department, explained a vaccination card during a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination center operated by Unified Government on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Kansas City, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Wyandotte County residents who are age 65 or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment at one of the county’s three mass vaccination sites.

We now have three mass vaccination sites and adequate vaccine doses, so we want to get our seniors vaccinated as efficiently as possible,” said Juliann Van Liew, director of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, Public Health Department.

Those interested are asked only to bring proof of their age — an identification card or birth certificate — and proof of residency in Wyandotte County like mail or a utility bill.

The walk-in vaccinations are offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays at any of the UG Public Health Department mass vaccination sites:

Former Best Buy at 10500 Parallel Parkway

Former Kmart at 7836 State Avenue

Kansas National Guard Armory at 100 S. 20th St.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Steve Vockrodt
Steve Vockrodt
Steve Vockrodt is an award-winning investigative journalist who has reported in Kansas City since 2005. Areas of reporting interest include business, politics, justice issues and breaking news investigations. Vockrodt grew up in Denver and studied journalism at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service