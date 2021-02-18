Parkville mayor pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated following September arrest

City of Parkville

The mayor of Parkville has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, Platte County court records show.

Mayor Nan Johnston, 60, was pulled over shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 26 while traveling south on Missouri 9 Highway near Eastside Drive, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. She entered her guilty plea Wednesday.

Johnston pleaded guilty to the DWI and received a suspended sentence Wednesday, which places her on probation for two years, court records show. She must also complete 40 hours of community service.

At the time of Johnston’s arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a deputy observed the vehicle she was driving weaving in the lane and crossing the center line.

Johnston was taken into custody and administered a breathalyzer test which read 0.098, Maj. Erik Holland said in the days after her arrest. Missouri’s legal limit is 0.08. Johnston posted a $1,000 bond and was released from the jail a short time later.

Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

According to the city of Parkville, Johnston has been mayor since 2014.