Woman killed, 2 men injured in Kansas City crash after red light was ignored: police

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon after the woman drove through a red traffic signal along Kansas City’s Northeast Industrial District, according to police.

Before the wreck, a police officer tried to stop the woman’s sedan near Gardner Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway for a traffic violation, but she did not pull over. The officer ended the stop and turned off all emergency equipment, according to police.

The driver kept going north, ignored a red light at East Front Street and entered the intersection, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The sedan was then hit by a tractor trailer traveling east, police said.

Officers were called to the scene about 4 p.m.

The sedan’s driver, a 37-year-old Kansas City woman, died at the scene. A passenger in the sedan, as well as the tractor trailer’s driver, were taken to hospitals with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

An SUV was also struck, but none of its three occupants were injured, police said.

