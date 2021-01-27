For Pete's Sake

The Super Bowl LV trash talking has started. It’s between the KC and Tampa airports.

The Kansas City International Airport control tower rises up behind aircraft sitting at the old TWA overhaul base. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star file photo

Who knew that airport Twitter accounts could be so snarky?

A year ago, the Nashville airport ridiculed Kansas City International airport about closing as a safety precaution during inclement weather. That happened just a few days before the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Titans, starting a back-and-forth on Twitter between the airports.

This week, KCI and the airport in Tampa, Florida, traded barbs about the Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup in Super Bowl LV.

It began when KCI tweeted a video of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill doing a backflip into the end zone for a touchdown against the Buccaneers during Kansas City’s 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29. It was in response to a Tampa airport video welcoming NFL fans for the Super Bowl.

KCI tweeted: “ChiefsKingdom had SO MUCH FUN visiting in late-November. Can’t wait to do it again!”

The Tampa Airport responded: “Kansas City has an airport?”

KCI then dropped the hammer: “Yes, Tampa, the home of the reigning champs has an airport. You should come visit sometime...”

The Tampa Airport cooled its jets with this tweet:

As the two airports tweeted back and forth, Houston’s Bush Airport chimed in with perhaps my favorite meme:

And the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was enjoying the snark:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
