The Super Bowl LV trash talking has started. It’s between the KC and Tampa airports.

Who knew that airport Twitter accounts could be so snarky?

A year ago, the Nashville airport ridiculed Kansas City International airport about closing as a safety precaution during inclement weather. That happened just a few days before the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Titans, starting a back-and-forth on Twitter between the airports.

This week, KCI and the airport in Tampa, Florida, traded barbs about the Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup in Super Bowl LV.

It began when KCI tweeted a video of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill doing a backflip into the end zone for a touchdown against the Buccaneers during Kansas City’s 27-24 win in Tampa on Nov. 29. It was in response to a Tampa airport video welcoming NFL fans for the Super Bowl.

KCI tweeted: “ChiefsKingdom had SO MUCH FUN visiting in late-November. Can’t wait to do it again!”

#ChiefsKingdom had SO MUCH FUN visiting in late-November. Can’t wait to do it again! #SuperBowl https://t.co/VCnJwtGCed pic.twitter.com/Ahh3zlKbkd — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) January 26, 2021

The Tampa Airport responded: “Kansas City has an airport?”

Kansas City has an Airport? https://t.co/DeGAHIoJXT — Tampa International Airport ️ (@FlyTPA) January 26, 2021

KCI then dropped the hammer: “Yes, Tampa, the home of the reigning champs has an airport. You should come visit sometime...”

Yes, Tampa, the home of the reigning champs has an airport. You should come visit sometime... https://t.co/ib3l6PkDhU — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) January 26, 2021

The Tampa Airport cooled its jets with this tweet:

May the best team win! pic.twitter.com/U1OMwpFPlD — Tampa International Airport ️ (@FlyTPA) January 26, 2021

As the two airports tweeted back and forth, Houston’s Bush Airport chimed in with perhaps my favorite meme:

Waiting for a reply from @FlyTPA like... pic.twitter.com/NlGI0j0ry7 — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 26, 2021

And the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was enjoying the snark: