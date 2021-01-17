Fans cheer Chiefs to victory at KC Live! watch party

Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at the KC Live! event space for a watch party in the Power and Light District Sunday to cheer on their team as they played the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional playoff game. The Chiefs beat the Browns 22-17 to advance to the AFC championship game with the Buffalo Bills.
Chiefs fans celebrate after backup quarterback Chad Henne completed a 5-yard pass to Tyreek Hill to get the first down that allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com
Fans cheer at KC Live! at the Power and Light District as the Chiefs played against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC playoff game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com
Chiefs fans celebrate after backup quarterback Chad Henne completed a 5-yard pass to Tyreek Hill to get the first down that allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com
Chiefs fans watch the fourth quarter of the playoff game against the Browns nervously at KC Live! Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com
A Chiefs fan reacts after backup quarterback Chad Henne threw an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com
A Chiefs fan covers his face after backup quarterback Chad Henne threw an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com
Related stories from Kansas City Star
January 17, 2021 1:28 PM
January 17, 2021 5:30 PM
January 17, 2021 5:06 PM
Comments