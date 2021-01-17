Photos: See the action from Kansas City Chiefs playoff game with the Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spins as he runs in for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs have another Super Bowl title in their sights as they take on the Cleveland Browns in the AFC divisional playoff game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Our photographers are there to capture the action.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill pulls in a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes that was good for 10 yards in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during warmups before taking on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Arrowhead. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was sporting combination ear muffs and head phones for warmup Sunday at Arrowhead. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce does drills before the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

A Chiefs fan holds a sign to support wide receiver Tyreek Hill with another sign for defensive end Frank Clark nearby as fans watch warm ups before the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Browns fans had traveled to watch the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Beer holders were a necessary wardrobe accessory for Curtis Garner, left, of Carthage, Missouri, and Greg Steele, of Joplin, Missouri, as they played cornhole before the Browns-Chiefs AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Beer holders were a necessary wardrobe accessory for Greg Steele, left, of Joplin, Missouri and Curtis Garner of Carthage, Missouri, as they tailgated and played cornhole before the Browns-Chiefs AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Debbie Tribble of Odessa, Missouri, was sporting Mahomes hair as she tailgated in the parking lot before the Chiefs faced the Cleveland Browns during AFC divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com