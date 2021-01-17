Here is what Patrick Mahomes tweeted after Chiefs held off the Browns, 22-17

Few Chiefs fans would have guessed that backup quarterback Chad Henne would be the hero on Sunday, but he came up big time.

After quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced from the Chiefs’ 22-17 win because of a concussion, Henne helped Kansas City keep the lead. Henne used his arm (a key completion on fourth down) and his legs (a 13-yard run on third-and-14) to secure the victory.

Mahomes tweeted this after the game:

That’s true ... Henne thing is possible in the NFL.

And because of Mahomes and Henne, the Chiefs are heading back to the AFC Championship Game for a third straight year.