Missing Kansas City man found deceased in Fort Scott, police say death appears natural

A 90-year-old Kansas City man who was last seen Jan. 7 has been located deceased, the Kansas City Police Department said Monday.

Alex Bonner was found in Fort Scott. The Kansas town is about 90 miles south of Kansas City.

His death appears to be from natural causes, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the police department.

Law enforcement issued an Endangered Silver Advisory alert on Saturday.

Bonner left his home near East 72nd Street and South Benton Avenue on Thursday after he told a caretaker he was going to a funeral in Kansas City. He was last seen heading south on Interstate 35 in Lenexa.

Police at the time said Bonner had medical conditions that required medication.